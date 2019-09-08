Home

Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV
Edmond A. Burdette Obituary

EDMOND A. BURDETTE, 88, of Sissonville, went home to be with the Lord, and Mom, Thursday, September 4, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, surrounded by family and friends.
He retired from General Corporation with 53 years of service, was a member of Silas Gospel Tabernacle, and enjoyed farming and raising cattle. He started buckeyes from seed and transplanted them.
Edmond was preceded in death by wife Shirley; parents, Clarence and Ruby Burdette; sisters, Josephine Loudermilk, Janevieve Johnston, Naomi Keen; brothers, Hank Burdette, Reggie Burdette, Earl Burdette and Willis Burdette.
Surviving are his daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Daniel Legg, Kathy and Richard Payne; sisters, Sharon Brunty and Marcedis Hudson; grandchildren, Danielle and Michael McCutcheon, Jeremy Payne and Edmond Jonathan Payne, Joshua and David Wilcox; great-grandchildren, Zach and Zoey McCutcheon, Ethan, Kyleigh, McKinley, Kayden, Karley, and Kamron Payne, Elaina Parsons Payne.
The family would like to extend a Special Thanks to SICU and 3 South Staff at CAMC Memorial, and Hospice staff for the wonderful, loving care given our father and family.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday, September 9, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Jerry Vance and the Rev. Harold Boggs officiating. Entombment will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
Visitation with the family will be two hours prior to the service Monday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25312-2536. Online condolences can be sent to the family at cpj
funeralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Burdette Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 8, 2019
