EDMUND VINCENT "EDDY" VICKERS, 56, of Elkview, formerly of St. Albans, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Vickers family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 29, 2020