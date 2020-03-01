|
|
EDMUND VINCENT "EDDY" VICKERS, 56, of Elkview, formerly of St. Albans, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Charleston to the late Carl D. Jr. and Rosemary McGrath Vickers.
Eddy was employed by O. V. Smith's Grocery and was a former employee for B. J. Welding and Contracting. He was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 1981.
Surviving are his loving wife of 20 years, Patricia "Pat" Martin Vickers; one stepson and three grandsons; sister, Brenda Dotson; four nephews; several grand nieces and nephews; several great grand nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 2, at Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans, with Pastor Jeff Halstead officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
You may visit Eddy's tribute page at BartlettNichols FuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Vickers family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 1, 2020