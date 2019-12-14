|
|
EDNA ALICE MOORE flew with the angels into the arms of her Savior on December 12, 2019.
Edna was a devout Christian who loved God and His Word (The Holy Bible). She lived her life in service to the Lord by serving and caring for her family, neighbors, friends, and strangers. Edna enjoyed helping and praying for customers of Sonrise Christian Book Store. She was intensely focused, intelligent, hardworking and, at times, outspoken regarding her faith and beliefs.
Edna created many beautiful items with her sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, and cooking. She also loved music, flowers, gardening, and animals, especially her little miniature poodle, Princess.
Edna was the daughter of Charles E. and Lee Opal Hanna and was born April 21, 1931, at Fenwick. She and her husband of 56 years, Calvin (deceased), were the parents of three living children, Naomi Gamble (John, deceased) of Morristown, Tenn., Sharon Smith (W.D.) of Mt. Nebo and Calvin Jr. (Nancy) of Carmel, Ind. She had nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 15, in the Groves Cemetery at Canvas, with Revered Harold Greenleaf officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Bread of Life Food Pantry or a are requested.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 14, 2019