EDNA TACKETT BARNETTE, 92, formerly of Charleston, passed away in Columbus, Ohio. Edna was born in Putnam County, WV, to the late Sally and Alfert Tackett. She graduated from Morris Harvey College where she was selected "Miss Harveyan" in 1949.
After moving to Columbus, she was awarded 17 blue ribbons at the Ohio State Fair for her culinary and artistic skills. She was also an accomplished tennis and bridge player.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kermit; sons, Mark and Jeff; brothers, Kelly, Braudus, and Billy Tackett; sisters, Freida McCallister, Juanita Campbell, Anna Edwards and Marie Whittinghill.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., November 4, 2019, at Tyler Mountain Gardens, Cross Lanes, is assisting with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 2, 2019