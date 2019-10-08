|
|
EDNA C. BURNS, "Chee Chee," 92, of Scott Depot, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Burns; parents, Albert and Essie Hill Watts; and sisters, Helena Matthews and Pauline Inman.
She was a homemaker and a former member of Hamlin Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Donald (Lena) Burns of Scott Depot; children of heart, Junior and Kathy Breedlove and Rose Rakes; sister, Alberta McKinney; three grandchildren, B. J. Burns, Jamie (Matt) Cline, and Lori (Steve) Billington; grandchildren of heart, Michael Breedlove and Michelle Painter; six great-grandchildren, Addison, McKinley, Ainsley, Emery Cline, and John and Sarah Billington; and several nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 9, at Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek, with Minister Charles McKinney officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. Family and friends will gather two hours prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 8, 2019