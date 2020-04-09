|
|
EDNA RUTH DAILEY KINDER COOPER, of Hurricane, WV; Born: April 9, 1955; Passed away: April 7, 2020, at the age of 64 years, 11 months and 29 days.
She was the daughter of the late Hobert Isaac and Mabel Alene Barrett Dailey and was also preceded in death by her first husband, Earle Neil Kinder.
Edna was a beloved wife and a wonderful mother and grandmother. She homeschooled her children for many years and shared her deep love of Christ with them. She was active in her church and served as a Sunday school teacher. Her friends and family enjoyed her clever wit and her kind and friendly heart. She was a member of Risen King Church, Hurricane, WV.
She is survived by her husband, Stanley Edward Cooper of Hurricane; three sons, Jonathan Kinder (Emily Duff) Cooper of Fort Wayne IN, Michael Aaron Cooper of Knoxville, TN, and James Nathan Cooper of Knoxville, TN; one daughter, April Renee (David) Bennett of Hurricane; one brother, Roger (Maria Junana) Dailey of Murfreesboro, TN; two sisters, Linda (Danny) Farmer of Sweetwater, TN, and Abby O'Dalaigh of Hurricane; and three grandchildren, Daniel Bennett, Aliya Bennett and Charlie Bennett, all of Hurricane.
There will be a private family service with a celebration of life at a later date.
Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV, is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions in the memory of Edna to New Heights Church Memo "Foster Care," 1065 North Main Street, Milton, WV 25541.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 9, 2020