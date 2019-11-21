|
EDNA E. KING, 96, of Dunbar, left this earth on November 19, 2019. This peaceful transition occurred at Hubbard Hospice House.
Edna was born in Dante, Va., the youngest child and only daughter of William Evert Myer and Florence Ashely Myer. She grew up in Richlands, Va., and after graduating high school she came to Charleston to study at the Charleston School of Commerce. During this time, she met a young man also from Dante, Va., Henry King. They would later marry after Henry served in the United States Navy during WWII. Together they built a happy life which included three sons, six grandchildren, and seven great - grandchildren. Theirs was a life of service to their church, community and family.
Edna was a long-time active member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, The Charleston Homebuilders Association Ladies Auxiliary, and a Life Member of the Kanawha Trail Club where she served as secretary for many years. She delivered Meals on Wheels in the Dunbar Area. She was an avid reader who kept a book at her side at all times. She was a very interesting conversationalist who had many intriguing stories about her adventures in Charleston during the war years. She loved nature and especially liked watching the birds from her kitchen window. Watching the birds outside her window at Hubbard Hospice House was one of the last conscience things she did.
Throughout her lifetime she was employed by The People's Store on Capitol Street, the Rubber Plant in Institute during WWII, the WV Department of Vocational Education, and their family owned business, K&M Builders of South Charleston.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband, Henry E. King; parents, William and Florence Myer; brothers, Franklin Myer and Clarence Myer; and son, Thomas P. King.
She is survived by sons, George (Kathy) King of Spring Branch, Texas, and Ronald (Jacky) King of Charleston, W.Va.; daughter-in-law, Frances King of Marmet, W.Va., as well as her six grandchildren, and seven great - grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
As per Edna's wishes, no service will be held at this time. A graveside service will be held at a future date.
Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, Edna has requested that donations be made to the Greater Kanawha Valley Foundation, P.O. Box 3041, Charleston, WV 25331 for the Charleston Homebuilders Association Henry E. King Scholarship Fund, or Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 21, 2019