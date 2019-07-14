EDNA F. JUSTICE, 83, of Danville, passed away July 11, 2019, at Hillcrest Nursing Home in Danville.

She was born April 26, 1936, in Raleigh County to the late Jessie and Nannie Stollings. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hassel Justice; sister, Lucille Brown Adkins; and brothers, Howard Stollings and Leonard Stollings.

She was a homemaker and a member of Lick Creek Community Church for over 60 years.

Those left to cherish her memory is her son, Hassel Eugene Justice (Tiffany) of Foster; daughters, Janice May (David) of Danville, Victoria Runser (Richard) of Madison, Donna Gargon (Steven) of Danville, and Barbara Hayes (Nathan) of Sod; brothers, Virgil Stollings (Pat) of Danville and surviving wife of Leonard, sister-in-law, Ruth Stollings; sisters, Wanda Nelson (Lindell) of Danville, and Vivian Ball (Jerry) of Danville; grandchildren, Cintrina, Katrina, Jeremy, Elisha, Jessica, Matthew, Eric, Christopher, Elizabeth, Tiffany, John, Kaylee, Gabbriel, Jacoby, and Connor; great - grandchildren, Coty, Chase, Gavin, Trevor, Malachi, Alexander, Rosalin, Riley, Briella, and Logan; and great - great - grandchildren, Carcen, Declan, and Evelyn.

A sincere thank you to everyone at Hillcrest Nursing Home for going above and beyond daily with her care. We appreciate each of you.

Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., with the Rev. David May and the Rev. Billy Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Family Gardens, Madison.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 14 to July 16, 2019