|
|
EDNA M. FISHER, 92, of Charleston, passed away on October 14, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Edna was born on April 5, 1927, in Charleston, to the late Olvin N. "Brother" and Winnie M. Rutledge.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Olvin R. Rutledge.
Edna is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Delmer C. Fisher; her daughter, Marilyn Parsons of Sissonville; and son, D. David Fisher (Sheila) of London, Ky.; grandchildren, Kimberly Arthur (Karl) of Sissonville, Joshua Workman (Jo) of South Charleston, and Isabella Hampton of London, Ky.; great - grandchildren, Chesnee Nichole and Seth Alan Arthur of Sissonville; and siblings, Hobert Rutledge of Dunbar, Janice Taylor and Evelyn Smith (John) of Charleston.
Edna was retired from Kanawha County Schools where she served as a cook for many years, and she was a faithful attendee at the Chandler Drive Church of God for over 60 years. She loved spending time in her kitchen, and her wonderful homemade rolls, pies and desserts will be missed at church and family gatherings.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Friday, October 18, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, with Pastor Tim Warden officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Sissonville.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, October 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville, W.Va., has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences may be forwarded to longfisherfuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019