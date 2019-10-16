|
|
EDNA PARLEE WHITE, 87, of St. Albans, entered the gates of Heaven on October 11, 2019, surrounded by her family following a short illness.
She was a devout Christian and a lifelong member of the St. Albans Church of the Nazarene. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister. It was her love for her children that led her and her husband to become foster parents. They opened their home to many children over the years and were awarded twice as Foster Parents of the Year.
Born August 31, 1932, in Bristol, Va., she was the daughter of the late Jess Tolbert and Rexie McDavid Tolbert Nave. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant sisters, one brother, an infant great-grandson and infant great-granddaughter.
Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Edward White Sr.; children, Edward "Eddie" White Jr. of N.C., Lisa White (Craig Ervin) of East Bank, Donna White Pauley of St. Albans, Cynthia (Shawn) Barnette of Buffalo, James Richard "Rick" White of St Albans, Jack White (Diana Alvarez) of N.C., Susan (Gary) Davis of Roanoke, Va., William White (Linda Omolaoye) of Los Angeles, Calif.; brother, Walter Tolbert; sisters, Alice Hillard and Shirley Ann Salyer; sister-in-law, Margaret Tolbert; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren. Edna is also survived by several nieces, nephews, extended family and numerous friends.
Graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, October 18, at Cunningham Memorial Park Mausoleum Chapel, St Albans, with Rev. Randy Parsons officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019