|
|
With profound sadness we announce the passing of EDRA LENORA BROWN, our beloved mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She slipped away quietly and peacefully in the early morning hours of September 11, 2019, with two of her beautiful granddaughters by her side. She went home at the age of 80 to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and her loving husband, Billy Joe Brown, at the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston, at 1:50 a.m.
She was born on June 16, 1939, at home to the late Beulah and Howard Stanley of Harrisville. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and loving husband, Billy Joe Brown, and her youngest son, Stephen Douglas Brown.
Edra was a strong and beautiful woman. She was kind to everyone and helped anyone that crossed her path. She was very active, always doing something around the house. From refurbishing an old piano she found at Goodwill to painting, planting, or working on home projects until seven years ago when she had a stroke after surgery. Her entire right side was paralyzed by this stroke but she never wanted to impose on anyone, always wanting to do everything for herself. She also loved to talk and tell stories until the stroke impaired her speech. She was a remarkable woman and remained independent until the very end. Most of all she loved her family and instilled in her four sons strong values that have served them well. Being a mother was her greatest joy. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her eldest son, Robert "Bob" Clay Brown (Terri) of Pinch, Michael (Diana) of Amma, Daniel (Pam) of Alum Creek; her brother, Don Stanley (Donna) of Pinch; her sister, Dotty Andrews (Jeff) of Sneedville, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, Josh, Alysha, Jessica, Jonathan, Derek, Jennifer, Ashley, Charlie Jim, Joshua, Travis, and Alicia; seven great-granddaughters, Mikayla, Shayla, Sheena, Kiauna, Ali Jo, Aubrey, and Chloe; and two great - grandsons, Kyrie and Isaac; many nieces, nephews, and loving friends.
A celebration of Edra's life will be held on Saturday, September 14, at McCullough Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, W.Va. Friends may visit at 2 p.m., with the service beginning at 3 p.m. Burial will be at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Harrisville.
As an expression of sympathy, the family requests any donations be sent to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Kennawa Drive, Charleston, WV 25311. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mccullough raiguel.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019