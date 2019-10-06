|
EDSIL CAMPBELL, age 86, was born June 15, 1933, in Grapevine West Virginia. He passed away October 1, 2019.
He worked at Grace Furniture, retired from A&I Supply and was a member of Carpenters Union Local 1207.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Campbell; mother, Gladys Hughart Campbell; siblings, Donald Campbell and Della Mae Hughart; infant son, Daniel Wayne Campbell; grandson, Matthew Stephen Campbell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Julia Ann Burdette Campbell; daughter, Janice Lynn Harper and husband Thomas; son, David Alan Campbell; granddaughter, Stacy Lynn Harper Sampson; grandson, Justin Daniel Campbell; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 7, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, with Pastor Paul Bailey officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to services, also on Monday, at the funeral home.
The family will accept online condolences at cpj funeralhome.com;
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Campbell Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019