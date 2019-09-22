|
EDWARD ALTON KNAPP, 87, of Belle, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at Valley Center, South Charleston.
Ed was born in Putney on December 12, 1931, to the late George Alton and Diccie Mae Brannard Knapp.
He was a retired Service Technician with Montgomery Wards and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict.
Along with his parents, Ed was preceded in death by siblings Elmer and Elsie.
He is survived by his sons, Edward Lee Knapp and George Wayne Knapp, both of Belle, Timothy Gene Knapp of Sissonville; sisters, Edna Thompson of Cinco and Emma Pettit of Charleston; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
At Ed's request, cremation will be honored and a memorial service may be held at a later date.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019