Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home
4203 SALINES DR
Malden, WV 25306
(304) 925-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Knapp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Alton Knapp

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Alton Knapp Obituary
EDWARD ALTON KNAPP, 87, of Belle, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019, at Valley Center, South Charleston.
Ed was born in Putney on December 12, 1931, to the late George Alton and Diccie Mae Brannard Knapp.
He was a retired Service Technician with Montgomery Wards and a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean conflict.
Along with his parents, Ed was preceded in death by siblings Elmer and Elsie.
He is survived by his sons, Edward Lee Knapp and George Wayne Knapp, both of Belle, Timothy Gene Knapp of Sissonville; sisters, Edna Thompson of Cinco and Emma Pettit of Charleston; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
At Ed's request, cremation will be honored and a memorial service may be held at a later date.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now