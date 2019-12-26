Home

Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
(423) 968-2111
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
4:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
630 Locust Street
Bristol, TN 37620
Interment
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Mountain Home National Cemetery
Edward David Miller Sr.


1930 - 2019
Edward David Miller Sr. Obituary

EDWARD DAVID MILLER SR. SMSgt USAF Retired, age 89, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was born November 1, 1930, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Cantrell and Katherine Fellows Miller. Edward was a 1948 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School in Charleston, WV. He retired from the U.S. Air Force. After retirement, he worked for the U.S. Postal Service until 1996. He was an active member of Salvation Army Church of Bristol and played the baritone horn in the Salvation Army Band.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia A. "Pat" Hulbert Miller; infant daughter, Barbara Ann Miller.
Survivors include his children, Edward D. Miller Jr., Pamela McCall, Paul Miller and wife Karen, Julia Flannagan and husband Tim; grandchildren, Edward Miller III, Christopher Miller and wife Anna, Emily Ruter and husband Jarred, Katherine Eaves and husband Cooper, Jeff McCall and wife Tabatha, Joshua McCall and wife Kimberly, Drew McCall and wife Samantha, and T.J. Flannagan; nine great - grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, December 28, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel, with Major Art Fultz officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 30, at Mountain Home National Cemetery, with military honors conducted by Shaw Air Force Base Honor Guard.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren, Jeff McCall, Drew McCall, Eddie Miller, Chris Miller, Katie Miller and T.J. Flannagan.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Wreath Fund at Mountain Home VA, 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home, TN 37684.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaver funeralhome.net.
Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019
