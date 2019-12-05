Home

Preston Funeral Home Inc
812 Donnally St
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-1179
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sacred Heart
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Charleston, WV
Edward F. Taylor Obituary
EDWARD F. TAYLOR, Ph.D., retired Professor of Foreign Languages, Morehouse College, Atlanta, Ga., passed away on November 22, 2019, after a brief illness.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated for family and friends at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 7, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Charleston, W.Va. Interment is private.
Friends are invited to a visitation with the family at Sacred Heart from 9 to 10 a.m., prior to the funeral mass.
Please send any messages of condolence to the family in care of Preston Funeral Home, 810 Donnally Street, Charleston, WV 25301.
Final arrangements provided by Fort Lincoln Funeral Home, Brentwood, Md., and Preston Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019
