EDWARD "ED" LANHAM, 73, of Nitro, passed away November 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Patricia, of Nitro; his son, William Lanham of Tampa FL; his daughter, Tammy Myers of St. Albans; his son, Paul Shamblin of South Charleston. Eddie also leaves behind seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He loved to hunt, fish, and his passion was his woodwork.
The family will host a Celebration of Life for Eddie, at 6 p.m. December 5 at the American Legion, 1011 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Albans.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 4, 2019