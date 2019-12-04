Home

POWERED BY

Services
Affordable Cremations Of West Virginia
413 D St
South Charleston, WV 25303
(681) 265-2316
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
American Legion
1011 Pennsylvania Ave.
St. Albans, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Lanham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Lanham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Lanham Obituary
EDWARD "ED" LANHAM, 73, of Nitro, passed away November 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Patricia, of Nitro; his son, William Lanham of Tampa FL; his daughter, Tammy Myers of St. Albans; his son, Paul Shamblin of South Charleston. Eddie also leaves behind seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He loved to hunt, fish, and his passion was his woodwork.
The family will host a Celebration of Life for Eddie, at 6 p.m. December 5 at the American Legion, 1011 Pennsylvania Ave., St. Albans.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -