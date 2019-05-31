

EDWARD LEE CANTERBURY (affectionately known as Ed or Eddie) entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on May 29, 2019. He was at his home in Cross Lanes surrounded by loved ones. He will be sadly missed by a multitude of family and friends.

He was born in Charleston and graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and Morris Harvey College. Ed served in the Philippines during the Korean Conflict with the United States Air Force and was discharged with the rank of sergeant. He worked in the transportation industry for 28 years and retired from Allied Warehousing in December of 2014 at the age of 83. Ed received several accommodations for his exemplary work and dedication.

Edward was a long-time member of Cross Lanes Bible Church, where he often led prayer groups and prayer breakfasts. He loved studying the scriptures, singing hymns in his sweet tenor voice and most of all, he delighted in talking with his Lord. He was most unselfish with his time and service to friends, family and even animals in need.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents: Arley and Delphia Canterbury; son: David Canterbury; sisters: Mary Elizabeth and Nona; and brothers: Orville, James, and Arley Jr. He is survived by his devoted wife and companion of 43 years, Martha J Canterbury; brother: Bob and Cathy Canterbury of Indian Trail, NC; son: Douglas and Irene Canterbury (Misty and children); and two daughters: Tracey and Steve Cooper of Cross Lanes and Stacey Canterbury Climie and Kristopher Climie of New Jersey. He loved his grandchildren and great - grandchildren: Elizabeth and Jeremy James (Paisley and Piper), Joshua Cooper and Thelma (Cody, Michael and Mackenzie), Jacob Cooper (Jobe), Matthew Cooper and Morgan and Noah Cooper.

Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday evening, June 2, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home in Poca. Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, with Pastor Dan Berger officiating. Interment will be at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hardingfamilygroup.com.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 31 to June 2, 2019