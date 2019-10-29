Home

EDWARD THOMAS MOORE, 60, of Kenly, NC, formerly of Blue Creek, WV passed away October 24th, 2019 at Duke University Hospital. He was born May 23, 1959 in Charleston, WV the son of the late George Thomas and Mildred Fay Milam Moore.
Surviving is his sister Nancey Moore of Kenly, NC. He was a graduate of WV State University in Electronic Engineering.
Services will be Wednesday, October 30th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313, interment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from Noon until the time of service.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 29, 2019
