EDWARD LEE (KAYO) MULLINS, age 80, of Chesapeake, WV died February 22, 2020 after a brief illness.
He graduated from East Bank High School in 1957 and went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. He worked in the Governor's Office of Technology and retired after thirty years with the State of West Virginia. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Beni Kedem Shrine Temple, and the Baptist Faith.
He is survived by his beloved life partner of twenty years, Connie Purdue; three daughters, Dr. Penny Mullins of Fremont, Ohio, Ms. Deanna Hicks of Hurricane, WV, Ms. Melissa Mullins of Barboursville, WV; two sisters, Mrs. Sarah (Kitty) Perry of Point Pleasant, WV, Mrs. Sharon Burnside of Marmet, WV; six grandchildren, Allie Carrillo, Jacob, Jonathan, Joseph and Adam Braun and Chelsie Hicks as well as four great grandchildren. He is also loved and missed by the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the Purdue Family.
He is preceded in death by his first love and wife of thirty- five years, Patricia Mullins of Hurricane, WV.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27th, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Burnside officiating; burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park in Milton, WV. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 26th, at Leonard Johnson Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at leonardjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020