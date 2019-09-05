|
|
EDWARD "NEIL" KEFFER, 84, of Spencer, died Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Miletree Center, Spencer, after an extended illness.
He was born November 2, 1934, at Rush Run, Smithfield District, Roane County, the son of the late James "Dewey" and Sylvia McMillan Keffer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Frank and Raelene Keffer of Vero Beach, Fla.; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and George Lechleitner, also of Florida; brother-in-law, Pete Starcher of Spencer; and his father and mother-in-law, Whetzal and Marie Webb of Spencer.
Survivors include his loving wife of 66 years, Patty Webb Keffer of Spencer; children, Edward (Caren) Keffer of Spencer, Timothy (Lesia) Keffer of Charleston, Julie (Arlington) Rolle of Orlando, Fla., and Michael Keffer of Bolinas, Calif.; grandchildren, C'Anna (Shaun) Brown of Morgantown, Chase Keffer of Huntington, Jennifer Keffer of Charleston, Brad Rolle and Brieana Rolle both of Orlando, Fla., William Forsberg of Portland, Ore., Scott (Jennifer) Newbanks of Parrish, Fla., and Rebecca Gum of Weston; three great-grandchildren, Savannah, Marissa and Eden Newbanks; sister, Peggy Starcher of Spencer; nieces and nephews, Greg Starcher and Tammy Bartlett, both of Spencer, Jeff Keffer of Morgantown and Steve Keffer of Washington, D.C.
Neil worked for the West Virginia Department of Highways for over 30 years, beginning as an inspector on the newly constructed Interstate 79, eventually working in WVDOH District Three, and later as the Roane County Assistant Supervisor. Neil was a former member of the Linden Masonic Lodge No. 83, A.F. & A.M.
He loved life on his farm and for many years kept cattle, and enjoyed gardening. He had other hobbies over the years including amateur CB radio, speaking with people from as far away as Newfoundland, from his home on Clover Ridge. He was an avid reader and enjoyed western movies. He loved relaxing on his front porch, taking in the scenery. Neil had a keen memory and was a source of local historical knowledge for folks within the community and even census bureau workers. He possessed a sharp sense of humor and loved to tease and joke with everyone, most especially his grandkids.
His family would like to thank the staff at the Miletree Center for the compassionate care they shared with Neil in his final weeks.
Per his wishes, Neil will be cremated and no formal service held. A private final disposition of his cremains will be at a later date and at the convenience of the family.
The family requests that memorial donations be made to the Keffer United Methodist Church, 1286 Clover Road, Spencer, WV 25276.
John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer, West Virginia, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be shared at www.taylorfuneralhome inc.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 5, 2019