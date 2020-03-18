|
EDWARD VANCE McCRACKEN, 69, of Saint Albans, WV, and Vero Beach, FL, passed away on March 12, 2020, following a short illness.
Ed was born in Charleston, WV, in 1950, to Everett Vance McCracken and Virginia McClung McCracken. He was a 1968 graduate of Sissonville High School where he excelled at academics and sports. He received an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point and graduated with honors with the "Proud and True" class of 1972. He founded EV McCracken Construction and owned Brown Electric Co. Inc., an industrial electrical contracting company operating in West Virginia and the surrounding region.
Surviving are Johanna, his loving wife of 46 years; sister, Sandy Gray; brother, Ron McCracken; children, Shannon and Jay Roberts of Vero Beach FL, Vance and Lindsey McCracken of Hurricane WV; grandchildren Alex and Caitlin Roberts.
Ed had a tireless work ethic but was never too busy to share his love of life with others. His optimism made us believe that anything was possible. He treated everyone with respect, and looked for the good in each person. Ed was a true and loyal friend, and he nurtured and honored his many friendships with generosity. He became a mentor and a father figure to many and had an enormous capacity to give of himself. Ed led by example with character and integrity. He was fun-loving and had a great sense of humor. He taught us what it means to be a wonderful husband, father, brother, and grandfather by giving us the gift of unconditional love. Ed's humility, integrity, and kindness will inspire us forever.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to WVU Medicine, WVU Heart and Vascular Institute. give.wvu.edu or WVU Foundation, c/o WVU Heart and Vascular Institute - P.O. Box 1650 - Morgantown, WV 26507-1650
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 18, 2020