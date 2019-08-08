|
EDWIN ESTLE HUGHES, 90, of Canvas, passed away in the Hubbard Hospice House at Charleston on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Born September 4, 1928, at Mt. Nebo, he was a son of the late Clarence and Orpha Spencer Hughes.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Aunilee R. Hughes, who was awaiting his arrival, and by his grandchildren, Charlie Riddle, Russell Freeman, Madilyn Charli Hughes, and Jaxon William Hughes. He was the last surviving member of all his brothers and sisters.
He was a former Pastor of multiple Freewill Baptist churches, including Ward Road, Whitewater, Anthony Creek, Nile, and Reynolds Street. He also helped to organize several new churches including Main Mountain, Whitewater, Snow Hill, Half Acre, and Fowlers Knob, served on the executive board and served as the clerk of the Freewill Baptist Churches in West Virginia.
He was a retired coal miner, and he was an avid outdoor sportsman.
Survivors include five children, E. Estil Hughes Jr. and wife Julia, Rhonda Freeman and husband Edwin, Sharron Riddle and husband William, Donna Truman and husband Scott, and Helen Baililo and husband Arnel; six grandchildren; six loved great - grandchildren, one great - great - grandchild, and a host of other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, in the White Funeral Home at Summersville, W.Va., with Pastors Arnold Nicholas and Bud Casto officiating. Interment will follow in the Ward Road Cemetery at Nettie.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until time of services.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.white funeralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019