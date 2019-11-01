|
|
EDWIN KEITH LIVINGTON SR., 88, of Middlebourne, W.Va., passed away October 31, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born December 14, 1930, in Charleston, a son of the late Charles Gale Livingston and Athel Blayne Smith Livingston.
Edwin worked at Columbia Gas for 39 1/2 years as a Transmission Operator. He loved farming and fishing and he was a member of the Pinch Ridge Memorial Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Charlotte (Leslie Kennedy) Kimball, Keturah "Peach" Livingston and Lavan "Peanut" Livingston; grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Heflin, Electra (Nick) Billiter, Rebecca (Daniel) Stillwagner and Josh (Katie) Stricker; great - grandchildren, Easton, Lily, Lane, Janson, Leighton, Jaede and Jaelynn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Anderson Livingston; son, Edwin Keith Livingston Jr.; brothers, Ray (Mary) Livingston and Charles (Lavan) Livingston.
Visitation will be Saturday at Myers Funeral Home in Sistersville, W.Va., from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Visitation will also be held Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pinch Ridge Memorial Church, with funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Hawkins Anderson Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at myersfuneralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 1, 2019