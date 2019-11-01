Home

Services
600 Main Street
Sistersville, WV 26175
(304) 652-6531
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers Funeral Home - Sistersville
600 Main Street
Sistersville, WV 26175
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers Funeral Home - Sistersville
600 Main Street
Sistersville, WV 26175
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Pinch Ridge Memorial Church
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Pinch Ridge Memorial Church
Edwin Keith Livingston Sr.
1930 - 2019


1930 - 2019
Edwin Keith Livingston Sr. Obituary
EDWIN KEITH LIVINGTON SR., 88, of Middlebourne, W.Va., passed away October 31, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was born December 14, 1930, in Charleston, a son of the late Charles Gale Livingston and Athel Blayne Smith Livingston.
Edwin worked at Columbia Gas for 39 1/2 years as a Transmission Operator. He loved farming and fishing and he was a member of the Pinch Ridge Memorial Church.
He is survived by his daughters, Charlotte (Leslie Kennedy) Kimball, Keturah "Peach" Livingston and Lavan "Peanut" Livingston; grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Heflin, Electra (Nick) Billiter, Rebecca (Daniel) Stillwagner and Josh (Katie) Stricker; great - grandchildren, Easton, Lily, Lane, Janson, Leighton, Jaede and Jaelynn.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Anderson Livingston; son, Edwin Keith Livingston Jr.; brothers, Ray (Mary) Livingston and Charles (Lavan) Livingston.
Visitation will be Saturday at Myers Funeral Home in Sistersville, W.Va., from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Visitation will also be held Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Pinch Ridge Memorial Church, with funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Hawkins Anderson Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at myersfuneralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 1, 2019
