EFFIE ELLEN BURNETTE, 84, and a life-long resident of South Charleston, passed away on September 21, 2019, at her home.
Mrs. Burnette was born on March 26, 1935, to B.F. and Ethel Jones.
She retired from Thomas Hospital in the Housekeeping Department.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers, William Jones and Clayton Jones.
Effie is survived by her sister, Fran (Ron) Shumaker of Indiana; children, Bobby Burnette and Jeffery Burnette of South Charleston, Lisa Rogers of Elkview; grandchildren, Amanda Owens and Josh Rogers of St. Albans, Nicole Hill of Elkview and Preston Burnette of Madison; great - grandchildren, Blake Owens of St. Albans, Kayleigh, Kenzie, Karleyy and Kynley Hill, all of Elkview.
Effie's biggest enjoyment was her children, grandchildren, and great - grandchildren. She had a passion for taking pictures of family celebrations. She was an avid reader, enjoyed working in her flower gardens and growing African violets and working puzzles. She loved playing outside with all her great-grandchildren. She touched many with her passion for life and will be missed dearly.
A graveside service will be held at Fox Cemetery, date and time will be forthcoming.
Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 26, 2019