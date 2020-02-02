|
EILEEN K. BASIL, formerly of Charleston, passed away on January 17, 2020, in Boca Raton, Fla. She was born on April 16, 1927, in Orange, N.J., to the late Gotlob and Jennie Carr Knapp.
After the death of Robert W. Basil, her husband of 57 years, she moved to Boca Raton to be near family. Known as Nana, she enjoyed attending her great - grandchildren's activities and was a welcome regular at the family dinner table. While in Florida, she kept her days busy by doing charitable work at churches in the area.
Eileen retired from the West Virginia State Department of Education where she worked in the Superintendent's office for many years. She was a longtime and faithful member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Charleston and then Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Boca Raton.
Left to continue her legacy are her daughter, Mary Jane Sullivan and her husband, Jay; grandchildren, Jamie (Elizabeth) Sullivan and Kelly (Walter) Burton; and great-grandchildren, Walter "Beau" and Mackenzie Burton and James Sullivan, all of Boca Raton.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Babione Funeral Home, in Boca Raton, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020