EILEEN MICHELLE FALLS, 60, of Ripley, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.
Eileen was born in Jersey City to the late Thomas Vilardo Sr. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Long, and grandson, "Billie Jo."
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all that knew her. She enjoyed collecting "beanie babies," watching horror movies, and had a love for animals, especially cats.
She is survived by her daughter, Belinda Falls; sons, Robert Falls Jr. and Matthew Falls; mother, Michelle Long; husband, Robert Falls Sr.; brothers, Thomas Vilardo Jr. and Michael Long; and 15 grandchildren.
In honor of Eileen's life, a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020