Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Falls
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Michelle Falls

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Michelle Falls Obituary

EILEEN MICHELLE FALLS, 60, of Ripley, passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston.
Eileen was born in Jersey City to the late Thomas Vilardo Sr. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Long, and grandson, "Billie Jo."
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all that knew her. She enjoyed collecting "beanie babies," watching horror movies, and had a love for animals, especially cats.
She is survived by her daughter, Belinda Falls; sons, Robert Falls Jr. and Matthew Falls; mother, Michelle Long; husband, Robert Falls Sr.; brothers, Thomas Vilardo Jr. and Michael Long; and 15 grandchildren.
In honor of Eileen's life, a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -