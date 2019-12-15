|
|
ELAINE A. (JOHNSON) BURNETTE, 71, of Pond Gap, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at CAMC Memorial Hospital, Charleston.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin D. Burnette; parents, Gernie and Audrey Johnson; daughter, Melba Jane Burnette; sisters, Beulah "Bootie" and Martha; and brothers, Ray, Lee, Elvin, Willie, and Benson Johnson.
She is survived by her son, David Franklin Burnette (daughter-in-law, Anita Munson) of Pond Gap; sisters, Jane Berry, Ada Stewart, Patty Johnson; three grandchildren, Shawna and Megan Skeens, Debra Byrd; and one great - grandson, Bubby Skeens; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family members and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 16, at Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, 600 Old Fort St., Cedar Grove, with Pastor Toney Rucker and Pastor Billy Messer officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Blakeley Cemetery, Blakeley.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home Monday.
Condolences may be sent to the family www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove, W.Va., is serving the Burnette family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 15, 2019