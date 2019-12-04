|
|
ELAINE "HOPE" COLEMAN, age 78, passed away peacefully November 30, 2019. She was born March 15, 1941, in Nitro, West Virginia, and raised in Winfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Estil and Nellie McCallister, and her brother, Keith McCallister.
Hope graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor's degree in Sociology to pursue the profession of social work. Applying the values instilled by her remarkable parents, she desired to improve the lives of those around her and impact the communities they lived in. Some of the places her profession took her included working with Former Senator Jay Rockefeller with Action for Appalachian Youth, Catholic Charities, Fairmont OIC, and the WV industrial Home for Youth. She eventually retired from the WV State Division of Health and Human Resources Office of Behavioral Health and Children's Mental health, touching countless lives throughout her career.
She had a love for our great state of West Virginia, from its wildlife to its wildflowers and all the history in-between. One of the most memorable vacations taken by the family was a summertime tour of the state. It was Hope's cunning way of sneaking in some education while simultaneously instilling the same love of the Mountain State in her children.
Hope raised her family, built a home, and a successful career in the middle of the cultural shift when women were first entering the workplace. She made it look easy. Her years of hard work and sacrifice were not in vain. She laid the foundations, taught life lessons, and gave continuous love and support to her family and those around her. She devoted many of her retirement years caring selflessly for her aging mother. She loved her family endlessly. Her life's work truly was something special.
Hope is survived by her husband of 57 years, James "Buddy" Coleman; her son, Todd Coleman of Salem; two daughters and their husbands, Leslie and Donald Shreve of Salem, and Christina and Jerry Salisbury of Florida; brother and wife, Brent and Diana McCallister of Florida; grandchildren, Christopher Seckman, Jessica Seckman, Leigha Shreve, Hannah Shreve, Anthony Salisbury and Andrew Salisbury. All of these she loved beyond measure.
A service to celebrate Hope's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on December 6 in the chapel at Cunningham Memorial Park, with Pastor Joel Harpold officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the West Virginia University Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute to further their groundbreaking research and help find a cure for Alzheimer's Disease.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, is assisting Hope's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cookefuneralhome .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 4, 2019