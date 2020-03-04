|
ELAINE WASHINGTON, 80, born August 19, 1939, in Aiken, South Carolina, went home to be with our Lord, February 28, 2020, in Charleston, West Virginia, after a long illness.
She was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School and a retiree of Union Carbide and Fashion Fair Cosmetics.
Elaine loved her family, traveling, fashion, art and cooking. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sibling and friend. Elaine was a deaconess and a member of Lydia's Daughter at Shiloh Baptist Church. She was also a member of Black Women's Business Association and Conservative Club. Through her various community roles, Elaine helped others believe in their talents and offered support to cultivate their dreams.
Family was her life and their care and well-being were important to her. Elaine kept a daily schedule of their activities and reminded them to show up dressed for success and on time.
Elaine was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Abnathy; second husband, Roosevelt Washington; son, James Gregory Washington; daughter, Sherri Lynn Washington; parents, Edison and Helen Price; sister, Marilyn Price Lovett; and brothers, Edward Price and Howard Price.
Elaine leaves behind to cherish her memory, daughter, Donna Abnathy; grandchildren, Fawn, Joetta, Jamar, James, Martec and Amelia; five great - grandchildren; brothers, Malcolm Price (Loretta) and Charles Price; sisters, Florence Perry (Aaron) and Mary Jane Price; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; companion, Cleveland Stokes; and many friends.
A private service for the family will be 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 306 Washington St., E., Charleston, West Virginia.
Visitation for friends will be prior to the service at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Callender Funeral Home, Charleston, West Virginia, is entrusted with arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at callender funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020