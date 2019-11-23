Home

Elda Mae (Eyre) Campbell

Elda Mae (Eyre) Campbell Obituary
Mrs. ELDA MAE (EYRE) CAMPBELL, 102, quietly departed this world for her eternal home with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 19, 2019, with family in Cambridge, Ohio. Funeral Service will be at Trinity United Methodist Church, Main Street, Glenville, at 11 a.m. November 25. Following service, dinner will be held in the Church. Friends will be received 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, also at the Church. Ellyson Mortuary Inc. is honored to assist the family of Mrs. Campbell.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 23, 2019
