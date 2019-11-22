Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
WV Memorial Mausoleum Chapel of Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens
Cross Lanes
Eleanor Mazzella Parsons


1928 - 2019
Eleanor Mazzella Parsons Obituary

ELEANOR MAZZELLA PARSONS, 91, of Charleston, passed away Wednesday November 20, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston.
Eleanor was born at Camden on Gauley, WV, on September 26, 1928, to the late Silverio and Margarita Feola Mazzella. She was a retired Secretary with the Kanawha County Board of Education, having last worked at Ruffner Elementary School. Eleanor was a member of the Charleston Mountain Mission and was an avid gardener.
Along with her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Thurman R. Parsons; daughter, Joyce S. Parsons; sisters, Connie Tagliamonte and Phyllis Mazzella; and brothers, Daniel and Sylvester Mazzella.
She is survived by her siblings, John Mazzella of Colorado Springs, CO, Amelia Garnes and Joe Mazzella, both of Charleston; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
There will be no visitation. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, at the WV Memorial Mausoleum Chapel of Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, with Rev. Joe Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Memory Gardens.
The family request that flowers be omitted and a memorial contribution be made to the , 3508 Staunton Avenue, Charleston, WV 25314.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Stevens and Grass Funeral Home, Malden, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 22, 2019
