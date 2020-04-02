|
ELEANORA L. ARCHER, 91, of Sissonville, passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hiram and Ruth Farris; daughter, Wanda L Headley; grandson, Gregory Scott Headley; brothers, Harold Farris and John Farris; sisters, Clarice Simmons, Evelyn George, Velma Nixon, Jean Clise and Pat Browder.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Gene; daughters, Joyce A. (Roger) Thompson of Missouri, Donna Ruth DeGarmo (Charlie) of Kansas, Cathy Midkiff (Eddie) of Sissonville, Deborah Kay Braniff (Maynard) of New Martinsville; sons, Michael R. Parks (Sonia) of North Carolina, Larry Parks (Jean) of Winfield; stepsons, Johnny Archer (Lynn) of Florida, Richard Archer (Julie) of Pennsylvania; several grandchildren, as well as great-grandchildren and a few great - great - grandchildren, and a host of friends.
The family would like to thank the following: Home Care Assistance, Hospice and Mountaineer Home Health Care. The family would also like to Thank Kathy and Robert Cobb for all the meals they provided and our Maranatha Church Family.
Funeral graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Garden of Memories at 11 a.m. Friday, April 3, with Pastor Kevin Bartlett officiating.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home is serving the Archer family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 2, 2020