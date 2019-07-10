

ELIZABETH A. HANNA, 83, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord, Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Born in Costa, WV, "Libby" was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Vada Javins, and her beloved husband of 62 years, William Russell Hanna.

Libby Hanna was a good, kind, brilliant, honest and Godly woman that loved the Lord and her family. She could light up a room with her smile. Libby retired from the US Geological Survey and also did important work for the Equal Opportunity Commission. She was a long-time member of St. Peter United Methodist Church, St. Albans.

She is survived by her daughters, Regina Hanna, Jennifer Hanna and Angela Hanna (David Wilson); grandchildren, Austin Koontz, Jesse Koontz, Blake Koontz and William Russell "Rusty" Hanna II; great-grandchildren, Ainsley, Delaney, Lennon, Vada and Alivia, and adopted grandchildren, Haley, Ben and Dylan Young.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at St. Peter United Methodist Church, St. Albans, with Rev. Paul Mateer officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the serviced at the church.

You may share memories of Libby by visiting his tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com.

Chapman Funeral Homes, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the Hanna family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 10 to July 12, 2019