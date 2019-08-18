|
ELIZABETH ACREE, 93, of Charleston, formerly of Enoch, passed from this life peacefully August 14, 2019, at home with her husband, John, and family by her side.
Elizabeth was born January 24, 1926, to the late Bryn and Vinne Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Edna Hambrick, Dorothy Friend, Madeline Ogburn, and Daisy Woods; brothers, Cecil, Clarence, and Holly Taylor; and son-in-law, Charles Martin.
She is survived by her loving husband of 72 years, John Acree; daughters, Beverly Patton and husband William of Charleston, and Deborah Martin of Victor; two grandchildren, Jordan Martin of Morgantown, and Laurel Hill and husband Adam of Lost Creek; and two great - grandchildren, Camden and Evelyn Hill of Lost Creek.
A graveside service will begin 1 p.m. Monday, August 19, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, with Pastor Steve Murphy officiating.
Online condolences may be shared at www.haferfuneralhome.net.
Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019