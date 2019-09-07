Home

Cooke Funeral Home - Nitro
2002 20th St.
Nitro, WV 25143-1707
(304) 755-3334
Elizabeth Ann Messenger Obituary

ELIZABETH ANN MESSENGER, 63, of Nitro, passed away at home on September 2, 2019.
She was a graduate of St. Albans High School and spent the majority of her life as the primary care giver for her family and being what she liked to refer to herself as the Domestic Goddess of the Home.
She was preceded in death less than two years ago by her loving husband of 41 years, Edward Messenger, and both her Father and Mother, William Sr. and Lola Crouch of St. Albans.
Elizabeth is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Steven Polen; granddaughter, Gracelyn; sister, Cindy Martin of Alabama; brothers, William Crouch Jr. of Hurricane and Matthew Crouch of St. Albans.
Elizabeth's service will be held on Monday, September 9, in the Upper Mausoleum of Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Bill Berry will be officiating the service.
Cooke Funeral Home and Crematorium, Nitro, W.Va., is assisting Elizabeth's family and you may send e-mail condolences to www.cooke funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 7, 2019
