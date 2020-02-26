|
ELIZABETH ANNE ANDERSON, of Dunbar, passed peacefully into her eternal home on Friday, February 21, 2020.
She was born March 9, 1936, and grew up in the Campbell's Creek area. She graduated from Dupont High School and attended Morris Harvey College. On November 1, 1957, she married the love of her life, James Carl Anderson.
Anne spent her career in the Network Engineering department at C&P Telephone Company in Charleston. She was a volunteer at Ronald McDonald House, a part-time employee at Kohl's, a long-standing member of Dunbar United Methodist Church, and always the "cooker" for family, friends, and others.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend. Anne is survived by her daughter, Terry (Robert) Gingras of Richmond, VA; son, Tim (Kathy) Anderson of Greensboro, NC; sisters, Clara (Fred) Ellis of Clendenin, Patty Walker; and brothers, Gene Bowe and Bobby (Debbie) Bowe all of Georgia.
She leaves behind five beloved grandchildren, Trevor (Carly) Gingras and Hunter Gingras of Charlotte, NC, James "Andy" (Ashley) Anderson of Monroe, NC, Joey Anderson/Taylor Painter of Roanoke, VA, and Kaitlynn "Kaity" Anderson of Fargo, ND; and her beloved great-grandsons, Calvin Gingras and Liam Anderson. Also left behind to cherish her memory are many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A service of celebration will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, February 28, at Dunbar United Methodist Church, 1401 Myers Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Anne's name to the Ronald McDonald House of Southern WV, 910 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV 25302.
Arrangements are in care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 26, 2020