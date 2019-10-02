|
|
ELIZABETH B. LAMBROS passed away on August 19, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. this Saturday, October 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV, 25301. The service will be in the Chapel, behind the main sanctuary. There will be a reception following the service in the adjacent Ruffner Room.
Please see the full obituary and tribute published previously in the Gazette-Mail on September 11, which is available on the Gazette-Mail website.
The full obituary and tribute can also be seen on the Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home website, www.barlowbonsall.com.
Condolences can be made at the website, or by mail to Elizabeth Lambros Family, P.O. Box 1749, Charleston, WV 25326.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019