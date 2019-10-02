Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barlow-Bonsall Funeral Home & Crematorium
1118 Virginia St E
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-8135
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Lambros
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth B. Lambros

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth B. Lambros Obituary

ELIZABETH B. LAMBROS passed away on August 19, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. this Saturday, October 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 16 Leon Sullivan Way, Charleston, WV, 25301. The service will be in the Chapel, behind the main sanctuary. There will be a reception following the service in the adjacent Ruffner Room.
Please see the full obituary and tribute published previously in the Gazette-Mail on September 11, which is available on the Gazette-Mail website.
The full obituary and tribute can also be seen on the Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home website, www.barlowbonsall.com.
Condolences can be made at the website, or by mail to Elizabeth Lambros Family, P.O. Box 1749, Charleston, WV 25326.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now