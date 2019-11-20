Home

Tyree Funeral Home Inc
999 Jones Ave
Oak Hill, WV 25901
(304) 469-3351
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tyree Funeral Home Inc
999 Jones Ave
Oak Hill, WV
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Crossroads Apostolic Church
Bradley, WV
View Map
Elizabeth Carolyn Carrico


1944 - 2019
Elizabeth Carolyn Carrico Obituary

ELIZABETH CAROLYN (JONES) CARRICO, 75, of Oak Hill, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her residence.
Born March 10, 1944, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Woodrow and Edith Mae Dodson Jones.
Elizabeth retired from the Federal Government where she worked as an Assistant Warden at the Women's Federal Prison Camp in Alderson. She was a loyal, faithful member of the Crossroads Apostolic Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Jones.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving son, Donnie Carrico (Lisa); grandchildren, Delaney Carrico and companion Tyler Smith, little Donnie Carrico, and Montana Carrico; brothers, David Jones and William Jones.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Friday, November 22, at the Crossroads Apostolic Church in Bradley, with Pastor Tim Vicars officiating. Burial will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Visitation for friends will be from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.tyree funeralhome.com.
Arrangements are made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 20, 2019
