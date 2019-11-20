|
ELIZABETH CAROLYN (JONES) CARRICO, 75, of Oak Hill, passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at her residence.
Born March 10, 1944, in Fayette County, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Woodrow and Edith Mae Dodson Jones.
Elizabeth retired from the Federal Government where she worked as an Assistant Warden at the Women's Federal Prison Camp in Alderson. She was a loyal, faithful member of the Crossroads Apostolic Holiness Church.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Jones.
Those left to cherish her memory include her loving son, Donnie Carrico (Lisa); grandchildren, Delaney Carrico and companion Tyler Smith, little Donnie Carrico, and Montana Carrico; brothers, David Jones and William Jones.
Funeral service will be 12 p.m. Friday, November 22, at the Crossroads Apostolic Church in Bradley, with Pastor Tim Vicars officiating. Burial will follow at High Lawn Memorial Park in Oak Hill.
Visitation for friends will be from 6 p.m. till 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.tyree funeralhome.com.
Arrangements are made by Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 20, 2019