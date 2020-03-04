|
ELIZABETH CAROLE "CAROLYN" COPPALA, of St. Albans, passed away peacefully in the hospital, after a short illness, on Monday, February 24, 2020.
She graduated from Lenoir High School in Lenoir, North Carolina, and attended The Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing in Charlotte, North Carolina, from which she graduated in 1959, receiving a three year RN degree. She met the love of her life, George Harrill Coppala, while working at The Presbyterian Hospital and caring for Harrill's terminally ill father.
Carolyn was a wife, homemaker and mother while her children were growing up and later worked as a nurse in private practice, ultimately retiring from Dunbar Medical Associates in Dunbar, West Virginia. She loved to cook and was an excellent cook, and also loved to sew, even doing so into her 80s. When she was younger, she enjoyed playing basketball and was the captain of her high school basketball team, played tennis, and had many hobbies, including various crafts. She also loved to read and visit the library, and cherished time spent with her friends from church. She was a member of the Highlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans.
Carolyn was selfless in her love and commitment to her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ned and Margaret Hendrix; her husband, George Harrill Coppala, as well as many family members and friends.
To cherish her memory, Carolyn leaves behind her children, son, Mark Coppala and his wife, Tammy, and daughter, Lynne Coppala; her sister, Betty Messick, and family; special cousin, Bob Brown, as well as other beloved members of extended family. Her grandchildren, Meg Coppala, Gus Coppala and Zoe Robinson, and her great - grandchildren, Alzae and Ariyan Robbins, were the lights of her life and brought her so much joy.
The family extends special thanks to Chantel Garrett, Carolyn's caregiver and friend.
Carolyn had a beautiful, generous heart and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 2501 Washington Ave., St. Albans, with Pastor Nancy Didway officiating. Burial will following in Cunningham Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends at 11 a.m., immediately preceding the funeral service at the church.
Donations may be made in Carolyn's memory to Davis-Stuart, Inc., The Library Foundation of Kanawha County, Inc., dedicated to the St. Albans Branch, or the Gabriel Project of West Virginia.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, has been entrusted to handle the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020