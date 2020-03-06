|
ELIZABETH "LIZ" DAVIS, 65, of Charleston, passed away on March 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Davis; parents, Bernard and Eva Murphy; uncle and aunt who she was very close to, Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Betty White.
Liz is survived by her three children, Marlina Davis, Heather Davis, and Tiffany Coleman (Mike); grandchildren, Destiny, Alexia, Dane, Marques, Makenzie, Marlee Jo, Matthew, Mattison, Carley, and Caiden.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020