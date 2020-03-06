Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
View Map

Elizabeth Davis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth Davis Obituary

ELIZABETH "LIZ" DAVIS, 65, of Charleston, passed away on March 3, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marlin Davis; parents, Bernard and Eva Murphy; uncle and aunt who she was very close to, Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Betty White.
Liz is survived by her three children, Marlina Davis, Heather Davis, and Tiffany Coleman (Mike); grandchildren, Destiny, Alexia, Dane, Marques, Makenzie, Marlee Jo, Matthew, Mattison, Carley, and Caiden.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 7, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Family and friends may gather one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -