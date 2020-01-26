|
|
ELIZABETH DAWN "BETH" LAZEAR, born September 15, 1986, in Charleston, passed away suddenly on January 23, 2020, from a heart attack at Thomas Memorial Hospital.
She was a graduate of St. Albans High School, class of 2005, after which she attended Shepherd University and graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Social Work degree in 2009. Beth obtained her Master's Degree in Social Work from West Virginia University in 2014. She was also a member of Bethel Baptist Church, South Charleston.
Beth's entire professional social work career was with Covenant House in Charleston where she spent over 10 years helping some of West Virginia's most vulnerable residents find housing, healthcare and hope.
She was preceded in death by her father, Steve Lazear.
Beth is survived by her mother, Patricia Lazear; sister, Melissa Lazear; brother-in-law, Robin Sizemore Jr.; nephew, Gabe Sizemore; aunt, Joanne Stover; uncle, Steve Stover; and cousins, Kathy (Jason) Stover, Steve (Amber) Stover, and Jacob Stover. She is also survived by her devoted partner, Joe Loper; and as an avid animal lover, her first love, her dog, Gus.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 27, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, with Rev. Chuck Rhodes officiating. Burial will be in Teays Hill Cemetery, St. Albans.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Covenant House Service Center, 600 Shrewsbury Street, Charleston, WV 25301 or New Hope Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 461, Scott Depot, WV 25560.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020