ELIZABETH DOLIN, 94, of Charleston, passed away August 26, 2019.
She was born February 24, 1925, daughter of the late Darius Franklin and Lilly Mae Morris Hughey.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Henry Dolin; and sisters, Lula Hughey and Mary Ann Kirk.
She is survived by her sister, Bertha Clements of Charleston; cousin, Opal (Ronald) Bostic; and nephew whom she raised, Leo Nunley of Charleston.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, August 29, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Family Gardens, Madison. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 28, 2019