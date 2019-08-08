|
ELIZABETH "HOPE" EASTWOOD DELAUDER ERSKINE passed away August 5, 2019, at 98 years old.
She was born July 30, 1921, to Francis M. and Evelyn Meadows Eastwood, both of South Charleston. She was a 1941 graduate of South Charleston High School. She married Thomas Leo Delauder in 1941, and had three children.
She was predeceased by Thomas in 1984, after which she reconnected with grade school sweetheart, Bernard Erskine, and they were married for an additional 27 years.
She is survived by husband, Bernard; daughter, Suzy Delauder Perry; grandsons whom she raised, David Delauder Sr. (Terri) and Thomas Delauder III. She is also survived by grandchildren PJ, Heath, Paige and Brooke Perry; great - grandchildren, David Delauder Jr., Callie, Brock and Braxton Perry; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by first husband, Thomas Delauder Sr.; son, Thomas Delauder Jr.; and daughter, Kathryn Delauder Harris. She is also predeceased by brothers Earl and Gordon Eastwood; and sisters, Julia McCown, Gladys Ingram, and Lexie Phipps.
Hope was a force to be reckoned with. She was a pioneer of the women's movement, not through political activity, but by living her life exactly how she wanted. She was a working mother from the 1950s because she wanted to work. She was employed at The Diamond, then at Stone & Thomas. After that, she worked for John Charnock, Attorney at Law, as a legal secretary.
Later in her career, she worked as a secretary for the railroad lobby and grew to love trains. She traveled the entire U.S. several times by train and loved to collect train memorabilia. She was also an avid collector of Blenko glassware.
She was never dependent upon anyone until the waning years of her life, at which time, she was lovingly cared for by grandson, Tommy, who is greatly appreciated throughout the family.
Hope was a member at Elizabeth United Methodist Church in South Hills for over 70 years.
Service will be 12 noon Friday, August 9, at Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston, W.Va., with Rev. James McCune officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Eastwood Cemetery.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019