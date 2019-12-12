|
ELIZABETH M. "SIB" GOFFAUX, 44, of Charleston, left this earth to be with her Lord and savior December 3, 2019, after a short illness.
She attended Capital High School in Charleston. After high school, she worked a number of jobs in the customer service and food industries.
Her true calling was elder care. She had long term employment with Ms. M. Jean Boggess of Charleston, mother of her friend, Buck Boggess of Gandeeville, W.Va. She cared for her until her death at the age at age 85.
Sib was a headstrong woman, who strived to correct perceived injustices, and right the wrongs in her world.
She was artistic and spiritual, often sharing her creations or an inspirational verse to brighten the lives of others. Her infectious smile and boisterous laugh, kind and giving nature charmed everyone she met. She loved her friends and family fiercely, as they did her.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Marion and Evelyn Goffaux, Norma Chabot and Jerry Canterbury, and by her daughters, Gracie Mae, and Allitai Nicole.
Left to cherish her memory are son, Travis Lawerence of Charleston; father, Stephen E. Goffaux (Linda Lewis) of Charleston; mother, Linda Skees (Tom) of Dunbar; sister, Melisa Thaxton (Steve) of Teays Valley; step-sister, Ashley Young (Travis) of Elkview; niece, Brittany Atkinson (Skeeter) of Cabin Creek; great niece, Ellie Grace Atkinson of Cabin Creek; aunt, Karla Goffaux Lilly (Danny) of Charleston; and her beloved dogs; Dee Ojee, Roxie and Boogie.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home in Charleston, W.Va., is assisting the family with her arrangements.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held Sunday, December 15, at the North Charleston Baptist Church, 1009 Woodward Drive, Charleston, WV 25387. Visitation with the family beginning at 2 p.m., service at 3 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made directly to the social media fundraiser established by her father, or to the family to assist with her final expenses due to her unexpected and untimely passing.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 12, 2019