|
|
ELIZABETH LAKIN (RAY) COOK, 64, of Dunbar, WV, passed away on August 11, 2019.
She was born on August 13, 1954, in Charleston, WV, daughter of Jane Hain Ray and the late John Lakin Ray.
Lakin is survived by her husband of 33 years, Thomas Stephenson Cook; her mother, Jane Hain Ray; two sisters, Anne Ray Silbernagel and Jane Ray Halpin (Steve); four nephews, Frederick Lawrence Silbernagel IV (Lindsay), John Lakin Ray Silbernagel (Ashley), Andrew Riggin Silbernagel (Julia), Stephen Robert Halpin III; one niece, Catherine Elizabeth Halpin Stephens (Eric); a grand niece, Emmarilla Jane Silbernagel, and two grand-nephews, Frederick Lawrence Silbernagel V, and John Nicholas Silbernagel.
Lakin attended public schools in Charleston: Fernbank Elementary, John Adams Junior High School, and George Washington High School, from which she graduated in 1972. She received a B.F.A. in Graphic Design and Art History from the University of Alabama in 1976. Her extended education includes course work in Graphic Design for Outdoor Advertising, Notre Dame University, 1977; Accounting and Business, West Virginia State University, 1980-81; Polymer Clay Jewelry Design, Cedar Lakes Craft Center, Ripley, WV, 1985; Leadership Training for Executive Directors of Arts Councils by National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, 1988, 1990, 1993, 1996; Polymer Clay Jewelry Design, Elkins, WV, 1998; Silver Jewelry Design, Cedar Lakes Craft Center, Ripley, WV, 2001.
Lakin was an artist, an Art supporter and an Art enabler, as well as a proud West Virginian. Her passion for and dedication to sharing the Arts throughout her career and personal life, with children as well as educators, was unprecedented. She was a dedicated First Mate and Deckhand for Tom's and her beloved sternwheeler, the JUANITA. Lakin was the "mother" of three Dobermans, also JUANITA-lovers, all called Allie.
At Kanawha Valley Advertising (now WEST VIRGINIA OUTDOOR), Lakin began as a secretary in 1974 before graduation from college. She moved to graphic design for several years before becoming the Director of Sales at Arts Focus Gallery in Charleston. From 1984 to 1998, Lakin worked for the WV Division of Culture and History-Arts Section, serving as Arts on Education and Individual Arts Coordinator, Assistant Director, and eventually Executive Director. In 1998, Lakin went to work for the newly constructed Clay Center for the Arts. She began as the Arts in Education Director, progressing to the Performing Arts and Education Director until 2012.
Lakin spearheaded many educational programs and encouraged a wide range of artists to travel to West Virginia. She brought Tony Bennett, as well as many other talented performers, to the Clay Center stage. Mr. Bennett loved it so well, he came back.
Lakin served as a consultant and on multiple Boards over the years, including the Heinz Endowment, Arts Grants Panel, Pittsburgh, PA; Panelist for Kentucky Arts Council, Pennsylvania Arts on Tour, Virginia Commission on the Arts; Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation; National Assembly of State Arts Agencies; Panel member for National Endowment for the Arts, State Arts Council Panel; University of Charleston; National Society of Colonial Dames of WV; Master Gardener of Kanawha County, WV; Board Member, Spring Hill Cemetery and Memorial Park; Board Member, Appalachian Children's Chorus; Board Member, Secretary, and Treasurer, American Sternwheel Association; Craik Patton House, WV Grant Consultant and volunteer.
In 2003, Lakin received the Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation Chairman Award. In 2008, the governor of West Virginia awarded her the WV Division of Culture and History Leadership in the Arts Award. In 2010, she was juried into Mountain Made for Jewelry. Many of us were gifted with Lakin's creations in the Polymer clay jewelry expertise, from Cha-Cha bracelets to simple earrings and necklaces: one-of-a-kind pieces that we will treasure.
In later years to the present, Lakin was an active and enthusiastic participant in The Woman's Kanawha Literary Club, of which members present papers bi-monthly on various topics amidst much friendship and laughter.
The family would like to thank caregivers Amber Poling, Conya Huffman, Doreen Shreve, Jane Bailey, and Heather Fields for the excellent care and kindness to Lakin over the past two and a half years. As well, heartfelt thanks should go to the staff of Thomas Memorial Hospital, PCU and ICU and CAMC, PCICU for their recent care.
A funeral service will take place on Thursday, August 15, at 11 a.m. at Christ Church United Methodist, Charleston, WV, with Dr. Jay Parkins and Rev. David Donathan, Director of Music, presiding. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Park.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Lakin's honor be made to Manna Meal, to the Library Foundation of Kanawha County, and to the Point Pleasant River Museum, P.O. Box 412, Point Pleasant, WV 25550.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019