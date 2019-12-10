|
ELIZABETH ANN MOUNTS, 55, of Charleston, WV, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Elizabeth was born on August 21, 1964, a daughter of Jerry Morrison and Nancy Winter Morrison.
Elizabeth worked as a secretary for the State of West Virginia.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Kevin Mounts, and mother, Nancy Morrison.
Survivors include her father, Jerry (Carolyn) Morrison of Mt. Lookout, WV; a daughter, Megan (Jackie) Mounts of Huntington, WV; a brother, Steve (Pamela) Morrison of Hurricane, WV; a sister, Anita (Andy) Lind of Tampa, FL; step-brother, Jason Bianchinotti of Charleston, WV; and two grandchildren, JaShawn and Nathaniel of Matewan, WV.
Elizabeth will be remembered as a sweet and caring woman who loved her family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 10, 2019