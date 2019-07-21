

BETTY POPP

Sis to Three

Mom to Five

Nana to Dozens

Nurse to Thousands



Elizabeth Anne Kennedy Popp, 86, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord and her husband Bob, on Thursday evening, July 18, 2019, at Eastbrook Center, Charleston.

She was born in Charleston to the late Edward J. and Kathleen Regina Miller Kennedy from Belle, WV. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bob Popp; brother, Robert Kennedy; and son-in-law Mike Moore.

As a retired nurse from St. Francis Hospital, Charleston, and a devoted member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, and countless prayer groups, Betty cared for most everyone in the Kanawha Valley.

Surviving are her loving children, Regina A. Perry (Dan) of Charleston, Janette E. Schroeder (Scott) of Lexington, KY, Kathleen A. Underwood (Jason) of Chesapeake, VA, Richard A. "Dick" Popp (Anita) of Centerville, VA, and Joseph "Joe" Popp (Victoria) of Reston, VA; sister, Kathleen Dean (Steve) of Barboursville; brother, Edward J. Kennedy (Eva) of Duluth, GA. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 525 Holley St, St. Albans, with the Rev. Father Patrick M. McDonough officiating. Burial will be in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the church with a rosary service being held at 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, St. Albans.

You may visit Elizabeth's tribute page at bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Popp family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 21 to July 23, 2019