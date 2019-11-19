|
ELIZABETH ANN "LIBBY" SHORT, 65 of Chesapeake, passed away November 14, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Charleston.
Libby was a homemaker and enjoyed collecting Betty Boop figurines, Beanie Babies, and other collectibles. She loved watching her favorite shows and going to her favorite restaurants. Libby enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and also traveling with her husband. She had the ability to make anyone laugh and will be sincerely missed.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Claude Franklin and Mary Nancy Dan Thompson; and sister, Mary Thompson.
Surviving are her husband, Estil Martin Short; brother, Frankie Thompson of Charleston; sons and daughter-in-law, David and Melissa Short of Campbells Creek; Michael Short of Belle, daughters and sons-in-law, Christy and Robert Wallace of Apple Grove; Lori and William Clower of St. Albans; grandchildren, Michael Cottrell, Megan Gibson, Taylor Kinnaird and Landyn Wallace, Christopher, Anthony and Michael Skyles, David Gregory and Lucas Short, Emily and Trenton Clower; and great grandchildren, Ryan Cottrell, Ethan Estep and Grayson Gibson.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle, with Pastor Larry Campbell officiating. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home on Wednesday.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 19, 2019