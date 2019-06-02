Services Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bridge Christian Church 1275 Goose Creek Road Fishersville , VA View Map Send Flowers Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Bridge Christian Church 1275 Goose Creek Road Fishersville , VA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth Szerokman Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth (Fields) Szerokman

ELIZABETH ARLENE "LIBBY" (FIELDS) SZEROKMAN, of Waynesboro, Virginia, passed away on May 29, 2019, after a 21-month battle with glioblastoma.

Libby was born on July 9, 1946, in Charleston, West Virginia, the child of Kenneth and Leatrice Fields. She graduated from East Bank High School and worked as an office administrator and human resource professional for several companies including the West Virginia Motor Truck Association, Amvest Corporation, and most recently Hospice of the Piedmont in Charlottesville, Virginia, before retiring in 2013.

Libby attended Bridge Christian Church where she met many wonderful friends through her life group and most recently her close friend and "sister," Laverne Traynham. She was a member of both the Waynesboro Women's Club and Nolan Heights Garden Club. She was an amazing cook and also enjoyed gardening and reading. She enjoyed music and loved to dance, especially the Jitterbug and Myrtle Beach Shag. Libby was extremely creative and could make anything from beautiful jewelry to intricate costumes and clothes, often without a pattern. She was always learning something new.

Libby loved life and loved people! She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Her pride and joy was her granddaughter, Grace. She loved her family with a passion and was always there for us, even as she was battling brain cancer. She was very close to all her nieces and nephews throughout their lives and enjoyed spending time with them.

Libby was a kind and gentle soul with a wonderful sense of humor. She loved her friends like family, and they loved her. She saw or spoke to many of her friends on a daily basis, especially her "BFF" Lynn Pruett. So many of her wonderful friends were with her in her final days, some traveling from other states to spend time with her and have a laugh. We'd especially like to thank Kent Hunter and Goldie Sue Farley for all they have done.

Libby was preceded in death by her mother and father; her beloved sister, Drema Witt; her nephew, Jeffrey Creasey; her ex-husband, Steve Szerokman; and many close family and friends, including her longtime friend and companion, Mike Myers.

She is survived by her daughter, Lesley Hardiman (Tom) of Staunton, Virginia; her granddaughter, Grace Hardiman of Staunton; her brother, Kenneth Fields of Charleston; her niece, Kelly Morris (Scott) of Charleston, and their children, Brock and Zachary Morris; her niece, Megan Shields (Pat) of Chicago, Illinois, and their daughter Lily; and many loved ones, including her dear cousin, Will Fields (Pat) of Wanchese, North Carolina.

The family wishes to express our sincere gratitude to the staff and volunteers at the Hospice of the Piedmont for their incredible service, care, and love of Libby during her final two months. We would also like to thank the amazing doctors, nurses, and staff at the UVA Emily Couric Cancer Center, especially Dr. Camilo Fadul and Dr. Ashok Asthagiri.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at Bridge Christian Church, 1275 Goose Creek Road in Fishersville, Virginia.

A Celebration of Life will held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, at the Church, with Pastor Todd Brown officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Pkwy, Suite 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or online at https://www.hopva.org.

